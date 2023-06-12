Johns Creek officer wins gold at USA Police and Fire Championships

article

A Johns Creek police officer is heading home from the USA Police and Fire Championships with not just one goal, but four.

Officer Shy'Keya Wimberly has been competing in track and field since she was 12 years old and her passion for the sport hasn't wanted since becoming a police officer.

Over the weekend, Wimberly traveled to San Diego to represent Johns Creek and Georgia in the USA Police and Fire Championship.

Wimberly, who was also a college national champion, said she was "honored" to represent the Peach State at the games.

"I look forward to adding a few more gold medals to my collection and bringing more attention to our great city," she said.

Shy'Keya Wimberly (City of Johns Creek Police Officer)

And she did, winning gold medals in all four events.

Wimberly took home the top prize in the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 400 hurdles.

From all of us here at FOX 5, congratulations Officer Wimberly!