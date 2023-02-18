Georgia leaders react to President Jimmy Carter's hospice announcement

Following The Carter Center's announcement that former U.S. president Jimmy Carter would be spending his "remaining time at home with his family" receiving hospice care, Georgia politicians and state leaders rallied support around the Carter family.

At 98-years-old, Carter is known as the longest-lived American president.

Jimmy's own grandson, Jason Carter, who was a former Georgia state senator and the democratic nominee for governor during the 2014 election tweeted his gratitude:

"I saw both of my grandparents yesterday. They are at peace and—as always—their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words."

The Office of Gov. Brian Kemp released the following statement:

"Marty, the girls, and I are praying for former President Carter, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, and their family during this time. We ask all Georgians to join us in sending them our thoughts and prayers."

Congresswoman Nikema Williams (D-Dist. 5) also issued a statement:

"President Jimmy Carter is an inspiration. He never stopped working for peace, democracy and uplifting those most marginalized. I named my son Carter after this great President. I strive every day to make sure my Carter has the same humility and commitment to service as his namesake. My thoughts are with First Lady Rosalynn, Jason, and President Carter’s entire family."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tweeted his own well-wishes:

"Our prayers are with the Carter family at this time. May they find peace in all that President Carter has contributed throughout his decades of service to Georgia, our nation, and our world."