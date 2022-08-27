Jet2 plane makes emergency landing in Greece after passengers told that pilot fainted: report

article

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Greece Tuesday after a pilot was said to have fainted at 30,000 feet, reports said.

The co-pilot took control of a Jet2 flight that was bound from Birmingham, England to Antalya, Turkey, Birmingham Live reported.

PHOTOS FROM ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT SHOW METAL PANELING BREAKING AWAY FROM PLANE

The plane was forced to land in Thessaloniki, Greece, after the pilot had passed out as the flight experienced turbulence.

"While we were all [seated] we noticed something was going on at the front of the plane," an unnamed passenger told the Birmingham news outlet. "We thought someone had hurt themselves in the toilet while experiencing turbulence.

"We were told we were landing in Greece due to a medical emergency on board. We weren't told what part," the passenger added. "People were worried as we'd just been through turbulence and we didn't know what was happening."

FORMER UNITED AIRLINES PARTNER EXPRESSJET FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY

The flight was said to have been delayed eight hours after landing in Turkey.

The passenger, who has a family of four, was reportedly given a €60 voucher that amounted to just shy of $60 for their meals over that eight-hour period.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The airline apparently has denied compensation to the flight’s passengers as Jet2 does not cover medical emergency delays, the passenger told the outlet.

FOX Business could not immediately reach Jet2 for comment.

Read more of this story on FOX Business.