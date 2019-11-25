James Harden, mother, and foundation serve Thanksgiving dinner to 250 in need

article

James Harden provided a Thanksgiving meal for about 250 people at his church.

He helped feed the crowd as he and his mother Monja Willis and his 3 The Harden Way Foundation partner with local churches to host their annual Thanksgiving Dinner for less fortunate families at the North Main Church of God In Christ.

Harden says moments like this help him get away from the grind of the season.

"I’m a little banged up right now and I don’t even care about that," he said.

Harden and his mother, Monja Willis, have done this event for each of his eight seasons with the Houston Rockets. He says his priority is the kids who are on hand.

Advertisement

“My job is to make sure they smile for however long I’m here.”