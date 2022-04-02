Investigators work to determine cause of Henry County apartment fire

No one was injured but several families were displaced after an apartment fire in Henry County on Saturday.

The Henry County Fire Department said, at around 8 a.m., firefighters found smoke coming from units at the Villa 52 apartment complex when they went to North Henry Boulevard.

Firefighters evacuated eight units and accounted for all of their residents.

Firefighters focused on hot-spots and removed smoke from some apartments.

City of Stockbridge Fire Marshal's Office investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.