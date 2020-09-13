Investigators searching for driver in deadly Marietta hit and run

Marietta police are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on Interstate 75 Saturday night.

Officials say the crash happened on I-75 northbound north of the Delk Road interchange at around 8:53 p.m.

According to the investigation, 30-year-old Chicago resident Martin Rivera, a road construction worker, was putting out signing on the shoulder of the interstate when he was hit by what police believe was a black Volkswagen GTI.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The driver of that vehicle didn't stop to help. Instead, they kept driving and the impact knocked Rivera into the path of a second vehicle.

The second vehicle's driver remained on the scene and is now working with investigators.

Rivera died due to his injuries.

Advertisement

Investigators are now asking the public to help them locate the first vehicle involved and identify the driver. According to police, it was last seen exiting the interstate onto the South Marietta Parkway exit ramps.

If you have any information that can help, please contact STEP Investigator C. Henry at (770) 794-5364.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.