Investigators identify suspicious substance sent to City Hall

Atlanta Fire Investigators say the powdery substance that was delivered in an envelope to Atlanta City Hall was in fact suspicious.

Hazmat crews decontaminated 3 City Hall employees who came into contact with what investigators describe as a sodium-based substance, similar to what is found in the manufacturing of airbags.

Hazmat crews prepare to enter City Hall.

Investigators say it is a toxic product but only a small portion was delivered to the loading dock area at City Hall.

“It is suspicious,” said Sgt. Stafford. “We just don’t know why it was sent here, that’s to be determined.”

Atlanta Police shut down Central Avenue between Trinity Avenue and Mitchell Street for several hours, redirecting rush hour traffic during the afternoon commute.

Central Ave. at Mitchell Street (Elizabeth Rawlins)

“The three people that were checked out here and held on scene to be evaluated, all have refused treatment,” said Sgt. Cortez Stafford, Atlanta Fire.

Homeland Security was called out along with City of Atlanta Hazmat crews.

Hazmat team undergoes decontamination process.

A portion of City Hall was evacuated while a team went inside to test the substance.

“They went in to evaluate whether it was radioactive, hazardous or biological issue." — Sgt. Cortez Stafford, Atlanta Fire

The envelope was not addressed to anyone in particular and it’s unclear where it came from. The case remains under investigation.