Intruder caught on camera burglarizing Gwinnett County home as family slept

A restless Wednesday night for Johana Villamil's family.

"It was creepy. We were up until 3:30 in the morning and every little noise that we heard outside woke us up," she explained.

Villamil's restlessness comes after discovering just feet away from where her family slept, a man was inside their living room.

They shared surveillance footage from early Wednesday morning.

"We don't know if he has a gun. We really don't know what could have happened."

A roommate also lives with the family.

"Why? What were the reasons? Why my house," Villamil asked.

Their home is on Ashland Park Court near Crogan Street in Lawrenceville.

She said they had no idea a stranger was inside the house until hours later when they woke up to find the roommate's car gone.

"It freaked us out especially because we have two little ones across from our room."

The family said they're not exactly sure how the thief got inside the house. They said he may have crawled under their garage door which was unlocked.

"But it makes a lot of noise. You can tell he is a skinny guy. So he could have pulled it up a little bit a squeezed in," she detailed.

Villamil explained that the burglar also got away with two sets of her car keys and a Nintendo Switch.

She said the roommate's car was found on Thursday.

It's a total loss.

"When they noticed that the police were following them, I guess they were running and they got into an accident."

Villamil tells us they have never seen this man before.

She said they are now taking extra steps to help give them peace of mind.

"We put more cameras than what we had. We got them on all the windows, we got a little alarm on the door."

If you know who the intruder is, call the police.

