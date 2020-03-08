Innocent bystander injured in SW Atlanta shootout

An innocent bystander has been hospitalized after a shootout in a southwest Atlanta parking lot.

Officers were called to the CVS on the 800 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard after midnight Sunday morning.

According to officials, two cars pulled into the store's parking lot and the people inside of them exchanged words.

The situation quickly escalated, which led to shots being fired.

Police said bullets flew everywhere – even into other parts of the area.

One of the bullets hit a man who was inside his home's bedroom.

Advertisement

"The gunfire exchange traveled. And it traveled over to Oak Street. And he lives in an apartment on Oak Street. And it traveled through his bedroom wall and struck him on the foot as he was in his bedroom." Atlanta Police Department Capt. Jessica Bruce said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they are looking at video from the scene as they search for potential suspects.