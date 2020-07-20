Ingles to require customers wear face masks at all stores

article

Grocery store Ingles is joining the growing number of stores that will require customers to wear face masks to help in fight against COVID-19.

In a press release, the North Carolina-based Ingles Markets, Inc. said that the face mask requirement will start in all store locations beginning on Tuesday, July 21.

The grocery store chain has already begun putting up signs announcing the new requirement and playing in-store announcements.

The new mandatory masks will not apply to any young children or people who are not able to wear a face covering due to medical conditions.

The Southeastern chain has 69 stores throughout Georgia.

Other grocery stores that have also mandated masks starting Monday include Trader Joes, Kroger, Publix, and more.

