Dallas shooting: 17-year-old high school junior killed; arrest warrant issued for suspect

By Shaun Rabb and FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:05PM
Texas
FOX 4

Girl, 17, killed; arrest warrant issued for killer

17-year-old Ikea Hood, a member of Lancaster High School's drill team, was shot and killed on Sunday morning, according to police.

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a 17-year-old charged with murdering a high school junior this weekend.

17-year-old Ikea Imari Hood was shot and killed on Sunday morning in a home in Southeast Oak Cliff.

Sources close to the family tell FOX 4 Hood had given birth three weeks ago.

Image 1 of 4

 

Police responded to the shooting on Grambling Drive at 10:40 a.m. and found Hood, who died at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect had left the location by the time they arrived. 

On Monday, police announced that they issued a murder warrant for the arrest of 17-year-old Trevon Darnell Wright.

Police have not shed light on what happened.

Hood attended Lancaster High School, where she was a member of the Tigerette Drill Team.

People we talked to said Hood was a bright light who loved to dance and touched many lives.

"I was absolutely devastated. I was in disbelief," said Nyree Preston, who runs Next Level Community Dance Group.

Hood danced both in school and as a part of the group.

"Ikea was really like a dance daughter to me," said Preston. "Ikea started my program in 2019. She was vibrant, just a radiant smile. She was always laughing, but most of all she was a hard worker. She was always trying to learn the new dance deals, what was needed."

17-year-old new mother killed in Lancaster shooting

Police are looking for the teenager accused of killing a 17-year-old girl. Family members said Ikea Hood was a dedicated dancer and member of the Lancaster High School drill team. She was also a new mother with a 3-week-old baby girl.

READ MORE: North Texas teen who had severe burns after boy threw pan of gas on fire passes away

The school sent a letter to parents on Sunday night to tell them about the shooting.

"I understand that this is extremely difficult news to learn about upon our return to campus from winter break," said a portion of the letter. "On behalf of Lancaster High School and the entire Lancaster ISD community, we extend our deepest sympathy to the student's family and friends at this difficult time." 

Lancaster High will have extra counselors assigned to campus for "as long as they are needed" to help students and staff dealing with the loss.

Nyree Preston had a message for Ikea Hood's peers in dance and across Lancaster High School.

"Let's keep Ikea's memory, baby Iceland, definitely in our hearts and her family. Let's just stay connected together as a community," she said.

If you know where Trevon Darnell Wright is, call Detective Andrew Knoebel at 469-849-3755 or email andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.