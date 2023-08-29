Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensifying, eyeing Florida as a major hurricane with life-threatening impacts

A dire situation is likely to unfold along Florida ’s Gulf Coast in less than 24 hours as Hurricane Idalia continues to rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to bring catastrophic, life-threatening impacts to the region. A storm surge of up to 15 feet in some locations, destructive winds up to 125 mph and a risk of significant flooding are all in the forecast, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 49 counties are included in a state of emergency , with 25 counties issuing evacuation orders as fears grow that a life-threatening storm surge could inundate coastal communities.

However, DeSantis stressed that even if a county is not included in the state of emergency, residents need to prepare for possible major impacts from Idalia.

And time to prepare is running out – quickly. Some of Idalia's strong outer bands are already approaching the western Florida coast.

Residents fill sandbags to ward off flooding in St. Petersburg, Florida on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The first part of today is your last chance to take action to make your situation better after the storm has passed," said FOX Weather hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross . "Look around. Pick up things that can blow in the wind. Park your car on high ground, away from trees, or in protected places. Have a way to charge your cellphone from your car."

‘Don’t mess around with this’

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee issued an ominous warning in its forecast Tuesday morning and urged residents to complete preparations ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

"To put this storm into historical context, there are no major hurricanes in the historical dataset going back to 1851 that have tracked into Apalachee Bay," the NWS said . "None. Don’t mess around with this."

Resources have been prepositioned across areas expected to be impacted by Hurricane Idalia, including more than 5,500 National Guard troops, search and rescue teams, and hundreds of Starlink internet dishes .

DeSantis said on Monday that there are currently 25,000 line workers on standby in Florida to assist with power restoration efforts, and more are on the way. He estimates between 30,000 and 40,000 line workers will be able to respond to power outage reports in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

President Joe Biden on Monday approved Florida’s request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration, and the state’s Emergency Operations Center is now operating at Level 1, which means a 24-hour operation until the storm threat passes.

Evacuations ordered, schools closed

Officials have already ordered evacuations in at least 23 counties in Florida as a life-threatening storm surge looms, and more could be issued as Hurricane Idalia continues to gain strength and takes aim at Florida’s Gulf Coast.

DeSantis is urging Floridians who have been told to evacuate to do so.

"Evacuation orders, I urge Floridians to heed the admonitions and heed the directives from your officials," he said Monday. "There are going to be evacuations issued in all of these Gulf Coast counties in the A and B zones. All the barrier islands, places that are low-lying on the coast. You are going to be told to evacuate."

Full evacuation orders are available here.

To help make the evacuation process run more smoothly, DeSantis announced that tolls have been suspended along several roadways. You can check out the list here.

In addition, at least 42 school districts have also announced that they will remain closed for at least the next few days, and 16 state colleges and seven universities have canceled classes.

Major travel disruptions anticipated

Tampa International Airport closed early on Tuesday morning due to Hurricane Idalia, and additional flight disruptions are expected into and out of Florida.

St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport will close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and United Airlines announced that it was adding additional flights from Orlando (MCO) and Sarasota (SRQ) to help with the evacuation of travelers from the area.

In addition, SunRail service in Orlando has been suspended until further notice.

The Florida Department of Transportation will also begin to close bridges when winds reach 40 mph. DeSantis said on Monday that he expects bridges will begin to close as early as Tuesday night as Hurricane Idalia spins closer to Florida.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued an executive order on Monday declaring a state of emergency as a result of Tropical Storm Idalia, and the city of Jacksonville also declared a state of emergency that went into effect Monday morning.

"In the Tampa Bay area, the odds are that the strongest winds will come from a general westerly direction," Norcross warned. "Park your car on the east side of a building, if possible."

Where is Hurricane Idalia right now?

The latest on Hurricane Idalia. (FOX Weather)

Hurricane Idalia is located about 120 miles to the west of the Dry Tortugas and 275 miles to the south-southwest of Tampa, and maximum sustained winds have increased to 85 mph. Hurricane Idalia is moving to the north at 14 mph.

Where is Hurricane Idalia going?

The latest forecast cone for Hurricane Idalia. (FOX Weather)

Hurricane Idalia is expected to continue to move to the north on Tuesday followed by a faster north-northeast motion later in the day on Tuesday into Wednesday.

On that forecast track, the center of Idalia is expected to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, reach the Gulf Coast of Florida within the Hurricane Warning area on Wednesday and move closer to the coast of the Carolinas on Thursday.

What watches/warnings are in effect for Hurricane Idalia?

Current watches/warnings for Hurricane Idalia. (FOX Weather)

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

Cuban province of Pinar del RIo

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dry Tortugas, Florida

Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key

West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

Sebastian Inlet Florida to South Santee River South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge

South Santee River northward to Surf City, North Carolina

The Storm Surge Alerts for Hurricane Idalia. (FOX Weather)

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour

Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River South Carolina

Life-threatening storm surge could reach 15 feet

The storm surge forecast from Hurricane Idalia. (FOX Weather)

There is a major concern about life-threatening storm surge inundation along Florida’s Gulf Coast, where Storm Surge Warnings are in effect, including the Tampa Bay area and the Big Bend region.

The NHC warns that the deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds where the storm surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

"Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances," the NHC said.

Storm surge could reach the following heights:

Aucilla River, Florida to Yankeetown, Florida: 10-15 feet

Yankeetown to Chassahowitzka, Florida: 7-11 feet

Chassahowitzka to Anclote River, Florida: 6-9 feet

Tampa Bay: 4-7 feet

Middle of Longboat Key, Florida to Englewood, Florida: 3-5 feet

Charlotte Harbor: 2-4 feet

Flagler/Volusia County Line to the mouth of the St. Mary River: 1-3 feet

Florida Keys: 1-2 feet

What are the rainfall and flooding impacts from Hurricane Idalia?

Forecast rain totals for Hurricane Idalia. (FOX Weather)

Areas of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Georgia and the eastern Carolinas can expect to see between 4-8 inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday. Locally higher amounts of up to 12 inches are also possible, primarily near where Hurricane Idalia makes landfall.

WATER FROM HURRICANES, TROPICAL STORMS KILLS MORE IN U.S. THAN WIND

The torrential rainfall may lead to life-threatening flash and urban flooding across portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia from Tuesday into Wednesday and then spreading into portions of the eastern Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday.

What are the hurricane-force wind impacts from Hurricane Idalia?

When to be ready for Hurricane Idalia. (FOX Weather)

The NHC is warning of the potential for destructive, life-threatening winds where the eye of Hurricane Idalia moves onshore in the Big Bend region of Florida, with hurricane conditions expected elsewhere in portions of the Hurricane Warning area along Florida's Gulf Coast.

Strong winds will also likely spread inland across portions of northern Florida and southern Georgia near the track of the center of Idalia where Hurricane Warnings are in effect.

Residents there should prepare for long-duration power outages.