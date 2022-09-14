Iconic rom-com 'Pretty Woman' comes to life at the Fox Theatre

She’s previously been seen in the hit musicals "Wicked" and "Jersey Boys." Now, actress Olivia Valli is stepping into some iconic shoes, taking on the central role in the Broadway hit "Pretty Woman."

Valli stars as Vivian Ward in the national tour of "Pretty Woman: The Musical," which opened at the Fox Theatre Tuesday night and runs through Sunday. Yes, the Broadway hit is based on the 1990 film of the same name, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in the role that shot her to superstardom.

The musical adaptation opened on Broadway in 2018 and ran for a year, under the direction of Tony winner Jerry Mitchell and with music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the original film’s director and screenwriter, Garry Marshall and J. F. Lawton.

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" at the Fox Theatre continues with nightly shows on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and two shows each on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range in price from $35 to $129 and are available for purchase here.

We spent the morning inside the Fox, chatting with Olivia Valli and getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the cast and crew make movie magic on stage every night. Click the video player in this article to check it out!