Iconic Atlanta restaurant Nino’s honors family with new addition

It hasn’t been an easy few years for businesses along Atlanta’s Cheshire Bridge Road, but the city’s longest-running family-owned Italian restaurant is still going strong.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we revisited a longtime favorite of discerning diners in Atlanta: Nino’s Italian Restaurant. The restaurant first opened in 1968 and was taken over by Antonio Noviello in 1982. Now, Noviello’s daughter Alessandra and her husband Micah call the shots, balancing the dimly lit, old-school legacy of the restaurant with some bright new additions aimed at bringing in new audiences.

One of those additions is a new bar, which was created by Alessandra as a way to honor her father’s hometown of Sapri and the bar there (called Dopo Lavoro) which was owned by her grandfather. Photographs on the wall highlight the family tree, and the decor is meant to evoke the sun-drenched charm of the Amalfi Coast. The Nino’s team has also launched a lunch and brunch menu, which they say showcases a lighter side of the restaurant’s cuisine.

Nino’s Italian Restaurant is located at 1931 Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta. Dine-in hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner on Mondays through Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner on Sundays. For more information on visiting the restaurant and to check out the menus, click here.