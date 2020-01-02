Iceland, Switzerland among predictions for safest countries to travel to in 2020

People looking to travel in 2020 may want to consult an annual medical and travel risk map.

Travel services firm International SOS released its risk map for the new year with predictions on some of the safest and most dangerous places to visit. The map rated countries around the world anywhere from “insignificant risk” to “extreme risk” based on factors such as violent crime and infectious diseases.

The following countries were rated an “insignificant risk”:

Denmark

Finland

Greenland

Iceland

Norway

Slovenia

Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago

Luxembourg

Switzerland

The countries marked an “extreme risk” were Afghanistan, Central African Republic, portions of Iraq, Libya, Mali, portions of Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Dozens of other countries were deemed low risk, including the U.S., Canada, China, Australia, New Zealand, portions of South America, portions of Africa and many European countries.

Before you travel to your dream destination, the U.S. Department of State suggests checking its website for any advisories and warnings. There is also a country information section that includes a traveler’s checklist and customs and import restrictions.