Elderly man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking on I-75, APD says

Police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight on Interstate 75.

Atlanta police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on I-75 at Central Avenue.

According to police, an elderly man was walking along the interstate when he was hit and killed by a driver.

Instead of remaining at the scene, the driver sped off. At this time, police have not released any information about the vehicle involved or the suspect.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The crash led to the closure of multiple lanes of I-75 that have since been reopened.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Atlanta Police Department.