I-Team Exclusive: Governor Brian Kemp orders Atlanta nursing home deep cleaned

Governor Brian Kemp ordered the National Guard to conduct a deep cleaning of a downtown Atlanta nursing home after the home twice declined state offers to clean the facility.

Legacy Transitional Care and Rehabilitation Center already had eight residents and three staffers diagnosed with COVID19 when Kemp order the cleaning.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Since late March Governor Brian Kemp has utilized the Georgia National Guard in the state's war on COVID19. Citizen soldiers have been performing deep cleanings of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

But, Legacy Transitional Care and Rehabilitation twice turned down an offer by the state to clean its facility, according to the Governor's office. The center sits in the shadow of the King Center in downtown Atlanta.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

According to the Department of Community Health web site, Legacy Transitional Care has 159 residents. Eight have been diagnosed with COVID19 as well as three more staffers.

A surprising number to Gerald Brown

"I was shocked to the fact of not knowing, nothing. Nothing at all," said Gerald Brown.

Brown has a brother in Legacy Transitional Care. He says he had no idea that residents were sick with COVID19.

"What would you think of that? I think it is deplorable. It is pathetic that's what I think," said Brown.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Our sources say that after Legacy Transitional Care turned down offers to have the facility cleaned, Governor Brian Kemp ordered the Guard to deep clean the facility. It took place yesterday.

The National Guard's 201st Regional Support Group posted pictures on its Facebook page showing the beginning of the deep clean.

According to a National Guard source, a second team from the National Guard delivered COVID19 test kits to the facility and assisted the Fulton County Board of Health in testing residents for the virus.

The Legacy Transitional Care administrator would not respond to our phone call for comment.