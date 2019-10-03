‘I can’t find my daughter’: Officials release mom’s 911 call reporting Dulce Maria Alavez missing

Officials released the tearful 911 call the mother of missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez made reporting her daughter missing on Monday, Sept. 16.

"I can't find my daughter,"19-year-old Noema Alavez Perez is heard saying to the dispatcher as he gathers more information from her.

"We are here at the park. People say that probably somebody took her," she is heard saying.

Alavez disappeared from a playground at Bridgeton City Park. The girl and her 3-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative. The mother told police her son soon ran back to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister. They looked but could not locate her.

Perez made a public plea Monday to get her daughter back.

"If they could return my daughter. She's just an innocent girl. She's just five years old," Noema Alavez Perez said.

An Amber Alert was issued Sept. 17. Authorities believe the girl was taken by a man who led her to a red van. The suspect has been described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build and acne on his face. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt at the time of the reported abduction.

On Thursday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged anyone with information to come forward.

A $35,000 reward is being offered leading to her safe return.

If you have any information, please visit the following website: https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/32aa54acd85609a

The Associated Press contributed to this report.