Hundreds of incorrect absentee ballots mailed to Fulton County voters

article

Fulton County officials say that the Georgia Secretary of State's Office accidentally mailed incorrect ballots to hundreds of voters in the county.

Last week, the Secretary of State sent out absentee ballots to around 30,000 voters on the list of people eligible to receive absentee ballots in Fulton County for 2020 elections.

Since sending them out, officials say they discovered more than 600 voters than received the wrong ballot for the upcoming election.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

According to officials, the voters had voted on the Democratic ballot in the election in June. However, those voters were sent the nonpartisan ballot for the upcoming election.

Fulton County officials notified the Secretary of State's office, which said that it had mailed corrected ballots and instructions to all voters affected in the mix-up.

Advertisement

If you are a voter that received a ballot different than the party that you chose to cast a ballot for in June, officials say you need to hold onto the ballot and not vote until you receive the correct one.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.