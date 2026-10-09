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Woman scammed out of $2.4K during Midtown water purchase

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Midtown
Published October 9, 2026 7:19 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 7:19 PM EDT
Water seller scam drains $2,400 from Atlanta victim
Water seller scam drains $2,400 from Atlanta victim

Water seller scam drains $2,400 from Atlanta victim

Monet Swann was scam victimized out of $2,400 after scanning a fraudulent QR code presented by a man selling water.   

The Brief

    • Monet Swann, a Howard University graduate, lost $2,400 after trying to buy water from a vendor in Midtown Atlanta.
    • Swann scanned a QR code expecting a $2 charge, but discovered two separate $1,200 transactions deducted from her account.
    • Atlanta police are investigating the incident, while Swann and her mother warn others to remain cautious.

ATLANTA - A Howard University graduate lost nearly $2,500 in a QR code scam after attempting to buy a bottle of water to support a vendor in Midtown Atlanta. 

What we know:

Monet Swann was getting off work around 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 near 10th Street and Techwood Drive when a young man approached her selling water.

Swann did not want the water, but decided to buy a bottle for $2 to support him.

The seller presented a QR code for Zelle payment. 

After scanning the code and driving off, Swann realized the transaction went through for $1,200 instead of $2.

Swann checked her Apple Pay shortly after discovering the first charge and found a second $1,200 transaction, bringing her total loss to $2,400. 

"Why would you do that, especially to someone who was trying to help you," Swann said. 

She has not received a refund from her bank.

Her mother, Sparkle Swann Middlebrook, urged people to hold back judgment and remain vigilant against evolving mobile payment schemes. 

"She graduated from Howard. Howard is rooted in community, kindness, giving back. She genuinely thought she was helping somebody," Middlebrook explained. 

Swann noted that while the experience was a tough lesson, she will remain cautious when helping others in the future.

Anyone with information regarding the Midtown incident is encouraged to contact Atlanta police. 

What we don't know:

Atlanta police are investigating the theft, but officials have not yet identified the suspect or confirmed if others were targeted. 

Authorities have not released additional details regarding potential leads in the case. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from direct interviews with Monet Swann and Sparkle Swann Middlebrook, as well as reporting from Fox 5 News reporter Eric Perry and the Atlanta Police Department. 

MidtownCrime and Public SafetyNews