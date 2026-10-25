How sleeping at Truist Park will help homeless Atlanta teens

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The Brief Covenant House Georgia and the Atlanta Braves are teaming up to host Sleep Out: Truist Park to combat youth homelessness. Hundreds of community participants will sleep outside at the ballpark on Friday, Nov. 13, after raising critical shelter funds. The charity has gathered more than $549,000 toward its $1.325 million goal to fund housing and anti-trafficking programs in Atlanta.



Hundreds of Atlanta Braves fans will trade their warm beds for concourses and dugouts next month to ensure vulnerable teenagers have a roof over their heads.

What we know:

The annual Sleep Out: Truist Park charity event brings people together on Friday, Nov. 13, through Saturday, Nov. 14, to raise awareness and shelter funding for youth facing homelessness and human trafficking.

Covenant House Georgia is partnering with the Atlanta Braves and Truist Park to bring Atlanta's youth home.

Up to 450 participants will spend the night sleeping across the ballpark in support of youth overcoming homelessness.

The organization offers 24/7 safety, emergency beds, food and comprehensive assistance to help vulnerable young people reach their potential.

During the overnight event, attendees will hear firsthand resilience stories from young people, learn systemic advocacy from experts and connect with community members.

Campaign participants have collected $549,166 toward an overall target of $1,325,000. Each sleeper must raise at least $1,500 using an online portal before arriving at the ballpark.

Teams of three, for instance, share a collective target of $4,500 that can be raised together online.

Covenant House provides each participant with a personal fundraising coach and an online guide to reach their goals.

What you can do:

Supporters can register directly for the overnight stay or donate online to active fundraising teams. Organizers encourage people across the city to share the effort online using the hashtag #endyouthhomelessness.