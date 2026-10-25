Man surrenders after teen killed outside Jonesboro apartments

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The Brief Jamal Hickman, 26, surrendered to authorities Sunday after investigators connected him to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jayden Miller in Jonesboro. The high school student lost his life Tuesday night after an altercation escalated into gunfire outside Oak Run Apartments. Miller's family is collecting donations to take his body back to Eastern North Carolina to be buried next to his late mother.



A 26-year-old man surrendered to Clayton County police Sunday in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jayden Miller outside an apartment complex in Jonesboro.

What we know:

Jamal Hickman, 26, turned himself in to law enforcement Sunday following the Oct. 20 killing of 16-year-old Jayden Miller at Oak Run Apartments, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Officers charged Hickman with malice murder as investigators continue actively working the case.

Miller's family said a physical fight escalated Tuesday night before someone pulled out a firearm, shot the teenager and ran into nearby woods.

Miller's loved ones previously gathered to remember him as a helpful youth who cut grass and did yard work for neighbors while preparing for Job Corps and enjoying anime.

Sixteen-year-old Jayden Miller was shot and killed Tuesday night after a physical fight escalated at the Oak Run Apartments in Clayton County. (Credit: Family photo)

What we don't know:

Police have not revealed what specific argument sparked the initial physical fight prior to the gunfire.

Investigators also have not released details regarding what prompted Hickman to turn himself in.

What you can do:

Miller's family created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses and transport the teenager's body back to his hometown in Eastern North Carolina to be buried beside his mother.

Clayton County police investigators ask anyone with additional details about the incident to contact the department.