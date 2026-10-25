All players, staff released from hospital after Salem High bus wreck

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The Brief All students and staff injured in a Salem High School bus crash in Rockdale County have been released from the hospital. State troopers found the 74-year-old bus driver lost control while exiting I-20 eastbound, hit a car, and rolled the bus into a ditch. Rockdale County Public Schools announced that grief and crisis counselors will remain on the high school campus as long as needed.



Every student and adult hospitalized after a Salem High School football team bus overturned off Interstate 20 Friday night has now been discharged, district officials confirmed Sunday.

What we know:

A Rockdale County school bus carrying 27 people flipped onto its side along Highway 138 near Interstate 20 while returning home from an away football game.

A total of 25 passengers suffered injuries, triggering emergency responses across regional medical centers.

ORIGINAL STORY: Salem High football bus crash leaves 25 injured; one remains hospitalized

"A Salem High School bus carrying 17 players, 7 trainers, 2 coaches and 1 driver was involved in an accident on Hwy 138 near I-20," the Rockdale County School District said in an initial statement.

The impact shattered the windshield, crushed the front end, and partially collapsed the roof.

First responders airlifted one student to a trauma center, while ambulances and parents drove others to local emergency rooms.

Officials confirmed Sunday that all hospitalized students and adults have returned home.

The Georgia State Patrol reported that the 74-year-old bus driver lost control on the I-20 eastbound off-ramp, collided with a car, and overturned into a roadside ditch.

*Video below from previous coverage

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released whether the 74-year-old driver will face traffic citations or criminal charges in connection with the wreck.

Officials have also withheld the specific medical conditions and identities of those treated. The Georgia State Patrol continues to examine what caused the driver to leave the roadway.

What's next:

Rockdale County Public Schools said additional counselors will report to Salem High School to support classmates, faculty, and returning players.

"Additional counselors will be on campus at Salem High School to support students and staff for as long as needed," district spokesperson Cindy Ball said. District leaders noted this marks their final public briefing regarding patient medical updates.