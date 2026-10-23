Salem High School bus crash leaves 12 injured

The Brief A Salem High School bus crash in Rockdale County injured at least 12 people on Friday. The overturned bus carried 17 players, seven trainers, two coaches and one driver on Highway 138. First responders airlifted one trainer and took multiple students to hospitals after the football game.



A Salem High School football team bus overturned in Conyers late Friday night, resulting in over a dozen injuries and a massive emergency response.

The crash occurred after several high schools finished their games.

Salem High School bus crash

What we know:

A Rockdale County school bus crashed along Highway 138 near Interstate 20 while transporting the Salem High School football team home. The district confirmed the bus was carrying 27 people when it flipped onto its side.

"A Salem High School bus carrying 17 players, 7 trainers, 2 coaches and 1 driver was involved in an accident on Hwy 138 near I-20," the Rockdale County School District said. The crash left the vehicle with a shattered windshield, heavy front-end damage and a partially collapsed roof.

At least 12 people on board suffered injuries during the wreck. First responders airlifted one trainer to a medical facility, while ambulances transported other students and staff to various area hospitals.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ An emergency worker searches the wreckage where an overturned school bus came to rest against a construction barrier in a ditch along Salem Road near Interstate 20 in Rockdale County on October 23, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Head coach Fredrick Green survived the crash and is doing okay. He is currently working to locate where all the affected team members were taken for treatment.

Rockdale County investigation details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed the exact number of students who were injured in the crash. Investigators have also not released the cause of the late-night wreck.

Emergency crews flood the intersection near Salem Road and SR 138 south of Interstate 20 in Rockdale County after an overturned school bus triggered a major multi-agency rescue operation late Friday evening, October 23, 2026 (GDOT / Georgia 511).

The Rockdale County School District superintendent is aware of the situation. Officials said they plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Community and hospital response

Local perspective:

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital went on standby for a possible mass casualty event immediately following the accident. First responders cordoned off the corridor near Old Salem Road as a heavy wrecker hoisted the bus from an embankment.

Authorities utilized an adjacent commercial parking lot to stage secondary buses. This served as a reunification point where uninjured students could contact their families and head home safely.