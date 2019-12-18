How each of Georgia's Representatives voted for article of impeachment

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an indictment, now go to the Senate for trial. If Trump is acquitted by the Republican-led chamber, as expected, he would have to run for reelection carrying the enduring mark of impeachment on his purposely disruptive presidency.

Here is how each of the Representatives from Georgia voted and their response to the vote:

Buddy Carter (R-Georgia 1) - Voted NAY on both articles of impeachment

Buddy Carter

"Since day one, Democrats have refused to accept the fact that Donald J. Trump is President of the United States. Washington Democrats have spent years on empty investigations and still have not produced substantial facts that warrant impeachment. However, Speaker Pelosi and her liberal allies have decided to move forward today with articles of impeachment anyways in an attempt to overturn the 2016 election.

"It's unacceptable that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have wasted years of taxpayer dollars and time just because they didn't like who the American people elected to be our president. This witch hunt will go down as a shameful stain on our history."

Sanford Bishop, Jr. (D-Georgia 2) - Voted YEA on both articles of impeachment

Sanford Bishop, Jr.

“There is no joy for me in the impeachment process, because I know the nature of impeachment is polarizing. Unfortunately, based on his own words, conduct, and the evidence from credible witnesses, there is no other option but to impeach.

“The first article alleges the President abused the power of his office for personal gain. He withheld military aid and an Oval Office meeting from a foreign government unless they gave him dirt he could use against his likely challenger to help his own re-election bid. The President admitted he did this. This conversation was in the transcript the White House released. Two State Department officials’ texts and phone calls confirmed the transcript and the President’s own words.

“The second article alleges the President obstructed Congress by refusing to comply with the lawful requests made by Congress in the impeachment inquiry. President Trump repeatedly instructed government officials and agencies not to cooperate and spurn subpoenas. In the history of impeachment in our country, this has never happened. No President or Administration facing impeachment has ever categorically denied subpoenas and refused requests for documents, until President Trump.

“The facts are not in dispute. The President and his Chief of Staff have admitted they did it and told us ‘we do that all the time, get over it.’ We must not get over it. We must not let the abnormal become the normal. We cannot allow this President to ‘do whatever he wants’ if it violates the Constitution and laws of the United States.

“To not impeach would say to future presidents they can disregard the Constitutional authority given to Congress. To not impeach would announce to foreign countries that America’s presidency is for sale. To not impeach would tell future presidents they too can try to rig an election in their favor instead of letting voters decide. To not impeach would say our President is above the law.

“The President and Members of Congress take an oath to the Constitution. The President violated his oath, but I will not violate mine.”

Drew Ferguson IV (R-Georgia 3) - Voted NAY on both articles of impeachment

Drew Ferguson IV

(No statement released)

Hank Johnson, Jr. (D-Georgia 4) - Voted YEA on both articles of impeachment

Hank Johnson

"This evening, I put the law above the president. I put my oath above political ambition. I put the country we all love above the interests of just one man. This evening, I voted for articles of impeachment. I put America first."

John Lewis (D-Georgia 5) - Voted YEA on both articles of impeachment

John Lewis

(No statement issued)

Lucy McBath (D-Georgia 6) - Voted YEA on both articles of impeachment

Lucy McBath

(No statement released)

Rob Woodall (R-Georgia 7) – Voted NAY to both articles of impeachment

Rob Woodall

“Impeaching a duly elected president is a serious undertaking that demands fairness, careful examination, and bipartisan support. The majority party in the House violated these principles and made a mockery of our Constitutional responsibility to conduct oversight. In the end, the only thing bipartisan about impeachment was the opposition to it. I am confident that the Senate will treat this process with more sincerity and bring conclusion to this saga. Perhaps, then, we can return to our promised work on behalf of the American people.”

Austin Scott (R-Georgia 8) - Vote NAY on both articles of impeachment

Austin Scott

“For months, House Democrats have wasted time and taxpayer resources on a sham impeachment process. Moments ago, they voted to impeach President Trump simply for the fact that they don’t like him. They have no facts or evidence to support their baseless claims.

“This impeachment process has been a partisan witch hunt since the start, and it has degraded the very important legislative tool we have in Congress to hold a President accountable for high crimes and misdemeanors.

“I voted ‘NO’ on the articles of impeachment, and I will continue to work with the President and his Administration to keep America the greatest country in the world.”

Doug Collins (R-Georgia 9) - Voted NAY to both articles of impeachment

Doug Collins

Jody Hice (R-Georgia 10) – Voted NAY to both articles of impeachment

Jody Hice

“I voted no on both articles of impeachment. Since the day he was inaugurated, President Trump has been met with open hostility from both the media and political foes alike. Rather than working with the President, House Democrats have squandered an entire year, wasting countless opportunities to enact positive change for America. Instead, their energies and resources have been fixated on a vendetta against the President – an endless cycle of wild allegations and partisan witch-hunt investigations.

“Once the impeachment charade began, my Democrat colleagues haphazardly bounced from accusation to accusation – each new charge lacking the evidence to back it up. They’ve based their indictment of the President on presumption, hearsay, and policy disagreements, none of which builds a convincing or compelling case for removing him from office.

“The weeks of secret, closed-door witness auditions finally led to us hearing from the Democrats’ star witnesses: disgruntled career bureaucrats, who could only testify to gossip and speculative assumptions. When that failed to move the needle, in a desperate bid to strengthen their case, House Democrats then turned to the conjecture of Ivy League academics, who strung together cherry-picked quotes from our Founding Fathers to humor a liberal fairytale. At the end of the day, their crusade ended as it began, as an impeachment in search of a crime.

“While my colleagues on the other side of the aisle obsessed over issuing subpoenas, they lost sight of honoring the promises they made to the American people. We leave soon to return to our families for the Christmas season, having accomplished none of the great hopes we had when we entered the 116th Congress. Let’s hope that when we return in 2020 that the Majority reevaluates its priorities so that we may finally get to work on the job the American people sent us to do.”

Barry Loudermilk (R-Georgia 11) - Voted NAY to both articles of impeachment

Barry Loudermilk

(No statement released)

Rick Allen (R-Georgia 12) - Voted NAY to both articles of impeachment

Rick Allen

(No statement released)

David Scott (D-Georgia 13) - Voted YEA to both articles of impeachment

David Scott

(No statement released)

Tom Graves (R- Georgia 14)- Voted NAY to both articles of impeachment

Tom Graves

“In 2016, the American people voted to elect Donald Trump the President of the United States. But, for the last three years, politicians in Washington have been working to overturn the will of voters. This partisan process has only pushed Congress, and our country, further down a path of division. I am disappointed in this unnecessary outcome. Our country and our President deserve better.

“We were elected to work together, not to tear each other down. Tomorrow, the Modernization Committee will vote on recommendations to boost civility and encourage bipartisanship throughout the House. After this disappointing display of extreme partisanship, I am hopeful that we can move forward from this and focus on issues that affect the everyday lives of Americans.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report