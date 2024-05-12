A pizza delivery driver shot and killed a customer at Park Yellowstone Apartment Homes located at 3322 Yellowstone Boulevard around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Houston police, a male customer and a pizza delivery driver got into a confrontation, resulting in the driver shooting the customer multiple times.

The customer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The delivery driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

The reason that led to the shooting resulting in death is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.