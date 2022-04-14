Houston area Father-son duo: Enky Boys share cancer diagnosis on TikTok

A TikTok celebrity from the Houston area, known for drawing millions of views with his son now has a serious message to pass on after his recent cancer diagnosis.

Randy Gonzalez, 34, and his 6-year-old son Brice - known as the Enky Boys to their millions of TikTok followers are becoming popular for another reason as well.

MEET THE ENKY BOYS: Houston-area father-son duo getting Hollywood attention

The 34-year-old was hit by colon cancer seemingly too soon and is now hoping to use his platform to spread awareness.

"I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. I want them to catch it early," Mr. Gonzalez said.

He has been battling Stage 4 Colon Cancer for six months, and it has already spread to his liver.

"It’s unbearable," Mr. Gonzalez added. "It hurts so much you can't fight it."

KNOW THE SIGNS: Age trending younger for colorectal cancer

He’s speaking out to help others and has a message to other young men: get checked and talk with your doctor about colon cancer.

"It’s a very serious thing that people need to be aware of," Mr. Gonzalez explained.

"I’m a little scared because I don’t know what’s going to happen," his son Brice adds.

MORE STORIES AND COVERAGE RELATED TO CANCER

The father and son have more than 15 million TikTok followers and according to Mrs. Gonzalez, even when the camera isn’t rolling, the fun never stops.

"If it’s not him, it’s him, or it's the both of them, and they are just hams all day long," Kimberly Gonzalez, Randy’s wife, and Brice’s mom said with a laugh.

RELATED: Young mother shares her cancer story with FOX 26, urges everyone to pay attention to symptoms

We first told you about the dad, son duo last year and how social media can’t get enough of them.

"Our bond is amazing," Mr. Gonzalez said. "They love our bond, and they love how smart Brice is."

Even Hollywood has come calling, and the little guy has appeared in several movies.

"Flaming Hot, Paw Patrol," he explained. "I’ve been in a show with Kevin Hart, a pilot with George Lopez."

RELATED: Houston man urges everyone to get a colonoscopy by age 45

Mr. Gonzalez is expected to start chemotherapy in the next couple of weeks.

"It’s a 50/50 chance and then if my body doesn’t take the chemo, I’m just a dead man walking, so it’s scary," he said.

"It’s alright because God is going to take care of it," Brice adds.

RELATED: 'Listen to your body,' Houston area woman raises awareness about colon cancer after being diagnosed at 39

And during this tough time, their millions of followers have been there every step of the way, including with an outpouring amount of support. In fact, Gonzalez says his insurance to pay for chemo was turned down, so his millions of social media followers have already donated more than $100,000 for his treatment.

Advertisement

"I know we’re going to fight it, and we’re going to beat it.," he concluded. "I believe in God and I believe in Jesus and I believe that they’re going to cure me and I believe my body is going to take the chemo and I know it’s not my time to go."