Hosea Helps provides school supplies for metro-Atlanta kids

A Metro Atlanta non-profit will give back to the community once again, ensuring students have the tools needed for when they head back to class. This year the organization Hosea Helps is teaming up with Amazon to host the 16th annual Back-to-School Jamboree.

Hosea Helps where help is most needed, and a need for many families in Metro Atlanta this time of year is school supplies.

"Because you have to understand these children are behind, they've been behind during virtual learning and they're behind now. So, all the support we can give these families, the better," said Elizabeth Omilami, CEO of Hosea Helps.

Saturday, the organization is holding its 16th Annual Back to School Jamboree. They will help distribute school supplies, personal protective equipment, food, clothing, and new shoes to 1000 children from more than 500 families.

"We will be able to get them ready, not just for school, but to have food in their homes, to have meals for the first two or three weeks for schools," she said.

Another priority is getting teachers equipped for the upcoming year.

"My grandson is at a school where we know a teacher spent 2,500 dollars on school supplies. And they don't make a lot of money, they need to be making a lot more," Omilami said.

Families had to pre-register for the event. They are looking for volunteers. You can visit 4hosea.org to learn more about how to get involved.