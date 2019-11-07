Hosea Helps launches holiday season with annual Great Turkey Drop Off

The holiday season is now upon us, with Thanksgiving just around the corner.

That means Hosea Helps preparations are in full swing.

Thursday was the organization's annual Great Turkey Drop Off celebrating the kickoff of its Thanksgiving holiday festival of service.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Atlanta Detention Center Thursday morning for the festivities.

Both Kroger and Publix donated more than 1,000 turkeys for the occasion.

Hosea Helps has provided meals and other services to the needy for nearly 50 years.