Hosea Helps launches holiday push to aid 30,000 families

With the holidays quickly approaching, one of north Georgia's most iconic organizations is getting to work.

Hosea Helps, a nonprofit that's been serving people in need for more than 50 years, officially launched its annual holiday campaign Friday morning in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

With grocery costs up and concerns over a government shutdown, Hosea Helps is preparing to support more people than ever before.

The organization has deep roots in the city, tracing back to the work of Civil Rights leader Hosea Williams.

The nonprofit’s 54th annual Celebration of Hope began Friday.

Between now and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Hosea Helps plans to serve more than 30,000 families.

One of the major efforts will take place on Thanksgiving Day, when the group delivers hot meals to families across the community.

Last year, FOX 5 cameras captured volunteers dropping off meals, as well as food boxes containing everything needed for a full holiday feast, including a turkey.

This year, Hosea Helps plans to serve about 3,500 people for Thanksgiving. To make that happen, the organization says it needs 90 volunteers.

What they're saying:

"When I came to Hosea, they gave me hope," said Anthony Williams, who has used Hosea Helps’ services.

For people like Anthony, the impact is deeply personal.

"They gave me food, they smiled, they spoke to me, like I was human," he said.

"These are families whose dad got sick, mom lost her job, government layoffs, and now they're in a crisis, and they need help," said Afemo Omilami, Chief Operating Officer of Hosea Helps.

To help support the campaign, Kroger donated $60,000 on Friday.

While that money goes a long way, Hosea Helps says 60% of its donations come from individuals and the need is greater than ever.

"We are the last refuge for a lot of people who don't know what to do," Omilami said. "They've never been in that place before, so we're here for them."

"This place is really a beacon of hope for us," Williams said.