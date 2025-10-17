Hosea Helps kicks off holiday campaign in metro Atlanta

The Brief Hosea Helps launches its 54th annual holiday campaign to feed 30,000 Georgia families. Rising grocery costs and the government shutdown have increased local demand for assistance. Kroger donated $60,000 to help support the nonprofit’s holiday food distribution efforts.



One of North Georgia’s most recognized charitable organizations, Hosea Helps, has officially kicked off its annual holiday campaign — marking its 54th year of providing food, care, and hope to families in need.

What we know:

The Atlanta-based nonprofit expects to serve more than 30,000 families between now and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, offering Thanksgiving meal boxes and hot food to seniors, the homeless, and families struggling to afford groceries. Last year, the group served about 800 people on Thanksgiving Day alone, and organizers say the need this year is even greater.

With grocery prices rising and the ongoing government shutdown adding new financial strain, Hosea Helps is preparing for one of its busiest seasons yet. Volunteers are already getting ready at the organization’s southwest Atlanta warehouse, where food donations will soon start arriving.

To help meet that growing demand, Kroger donated $60,000 to Hosea Helps. Leaders say every dollar will go toward feeding families and keeping the organization’s long-running mission alive.

Founded by civil rights activist Hosea Williams and Juanita Terry Williams, Hosea Helps has grown into a year-round community resource.

What you can do:

Anyone who wants to donate or volunteer can visit hoseahhttps://hoseahelps.orgelps.org for more information.