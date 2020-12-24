Hosea Helps continues to serve families during Christmas holiday despite pandemic

Once again, Hosea Helps was back to lend a helping hand to families this Christmas.

Their 50th annual Christmas giveaway in downtown Atlanta came a day early and brought hundreds together.

Volunteers said Hosea Helps is very critical this year for so many people in need.

"This year has been devastating for so many people," volunteer Katie Spicher explained

Instead of the usual massive sit-down feast on Christmas day, dozens of volunteers stood in the rain and cold this Christmas Eve to fill cars with food, toiletries, and toys.

"So many people are out of work," volunteer Jada Greer explained. " So many people are hurting."

People like Demetrius Cash.

"This pandemic has really messed me up. It really has. The job. My daughter lost her job. My son lost his job," Cash said.

So many have fallen on hard times during this pandemic.

Several people here for the 50th year of this Christmas event said it's their first time.

"It helps stretch out the food we have, to add to what we already have," Carla Watts told us outside the Georgia World Congress Center.

"Just picking up some food because financially been kind of strained," Ranardo Clayborn said.

It’s a burden that led to several volunteers offering a lending hand here for the first time.

They hope Thursday's day of action will help ensure that these families have a joyous holiday season.

