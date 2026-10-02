Horror movies come to life at Six Flags Over Georgia Fright Fest

The Brief Top horror movies are coming to life inside Six Flags Over Georgia's annual Halloween celebration, Fright Fest. This year's Fright Fest includes the return of "The Conjuring Universe" and "SAW: Legacy of Terror" — not to mention a series of haunted mazes, scare zones, and live shows. Fright Fest continues on select nights through November 1st, while the family-friendly Trick & Treats event will happen during daytime hours.



We’re big fans of "The Conjuring" and its terrifying sequels around here. But starring in one? Well, that wasn’t exactly on our 2026 bingo cards!

Thanks to the return of Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia, brave visitors can scream their way through horror movie-inspired experiences including "The Conjuring Universe" and "SAW: Legacy of Terror" — not to mention a series of haunted mazes, scare zones, and live shows. New attractions this year include Finklestein's House of Fun presented by SKITTLES, which takes guests into a decaying carnival funhouse, and Infestation presented by SNICKERS. Spoiler alert: Don’t enter the latter if you’re afraid of spiders, roaches, and rats!

And no worries if you’ve got some little trick-or-treaters who want to experience some Halloween fun. The family-friendly Tricks & Treats event will take over the park during daytime hours on Saturdays and Sundays through November 1st, giving young visitors a chance to meet characters, enter costume contests, and even some trick-or-treating!

Fright Fest opened September 12th and operates on select nights through November 1st. For more information on dates and admission, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this year’s terrifying event…if you dare!