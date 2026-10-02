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Horror movies come to life at Six Flags Over Georgia Fright Fest

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published October 2, 2026 11:29 AM EDT
Published October 2, 2026 11:29 AM EDT
Fright Fest brings the scares back to Six Flags
Fright Fest brings the scares back to Six Flags

Fright Fest brings the scares back to Six Flags

Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Over Georgia, bringing haunted houses, scare zones and Halloween entertainment to the park on select nights through Nov. 1. Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken gets a firsthand look at this year’s scares, including the returning Conjuring Universe and SAW: Legacy of Terror experiences and the new Dr. Finklestein’s House of Fun — complete with creepy characters, black lights and plenty of jump scares.

The Brief

    • Top horror movies are coming to life inside Six Flags Over Georgia's annual Halloween celebration, Fright Fest.
    • This year's Fright Fest includes the return of "The Conjuring Universe" and "SAW: Legacy of Terror" — not to mention a series of haunted mazes, scare zones, and live shows.
    • Fright Fest continues on select nights through November 1st, while the family-friendly Trick & Treats event will happen during daytime hours.

AUSTELL, Ga. - We’re big fans of "The Conjuring" and its terrifying sequels around here. But starring in one? Well, that wasn’t exactly on our 2026 bingo cards!

Thanks to the return of Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia, brave visitors can scream their way through horror movie-inspired experiences including "The Conjuring Universe" and "SAW: Legacy of Terror" — not to mention a series of haunted mazes, scare zones, and live shows. New attractions this year include Finklestein's House of Fun presented by SKITTLES, which takes guests into a decaying carnival funhouse, and Infestation presented by SNICKERS. Spoiler alert: Don’t enter the latter if you’re afraid of spiders, roaches, and rats!

Fright Fest makeover brings the scares at Six Flags
Fright Fest makeover brings the scares at Six Flags

Fright Fest makeover brings the scares at Six Flags

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken gets into the Fright Fest spirit with a spooky makeover alongside Six Flags Over Georgia park President Richard Pretlow. The annual Halloween celebration features family-friendly Boo Fest activities during the day before the scares ramp up after dark with haunted attractions and scare zones. Pretlow also confirms Holiday in the Park will return Nov. 21, while Fright Fest continues on select nights through Nov. 1.

And no worries if you’ve got some little trick-or-treaters who want to experience some Halloween fun. The family-friendly Tricks & Treats event will take over the park during daytime hours on Saturdays and Sundays through November 1st, giving young visitors a chance to meet characters, enter costume contests, and even some trick-or-treating! 

Fright Fest opened September 12th and operates on select nights through November 1st. For more information on dates and admission, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this year’s terrifying event…if you dare!

The Source: Information for this story comes from press materials provided by Six Flags Over Georgia and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.

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