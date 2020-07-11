'Honey, baby, mine': Man serenades donkey foal with ‘Crawdad Song’

Sometimes you just need to watch a man serenade his baby donkey to get away from the world.

Dean Fagan lovingly sang a rendition of the “Crawdad Song” to his donkey foal as he cradled her in his arm on July 4.

Dawn, Fagan’s wife, captured the entire thing on video and it’s pretty precious.

In the video, as soon as Fagan starts to sing to the foal, named Baby Ivy, her ears perk up and she even lifts her head to face her owner during his performance.

“Baby Ivy cannot get enough of his singing and waits for him to pick her up,” Dawn said.

The couple run their own donkey sanctuary on a 67-acre farm in Marengo, Ohio and provide regular images and videos of the farm’s residents enjoying their life on the sanctuary’s Instagram page.

The account showcases several videos of Fagan singing to their adorable donkeys, including one of their most recent posts of an acapella performance of “What the World Needs Now Is Love.”

Storyful contributed to this report.