Homeless encampment fire leaving smoke on I-85 South, police say

Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that is emitting smoke possibly disrupting drivers on Interstate 85, officials say.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said firefighters are at the Buford Highway Connector and Lenox Road where a homeless encampment in the woods caught fire.

The area is near I-85 and officials warn that billowing smoke may cause delays for drivers. Authorities are urging drivers to slow down near where firefighters are responding and on the smokey interstate.

Officials said the fire is intense in a wooded area where tents and brush went up in flames.

