Home invasion suspects flee after armed wife confronts them

Houston police say the suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint ran away after his wife confronted them with a gun.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects responsible for a daytime home invasion around 12:30 p.m. on November 27.

The man told police he was working outside of his house in the 9000 block of Shady Lane when he saw a black four-door vehicle with dark-tinted window drive by slowly and then make a U-turn toward his house.

The vehicle stopped and two unknown males reportedly exited and ran up to him while holding handguns. Video shows a third male exit the car and run toward the house. Police say the suspects grabbed the man and dragged him into his house while demanding money.

His wife heard the commotion as they entered the house, and she grabbed a gun, police say. According to HPD, she came out of the bedroom and raised the gun towards the suspects, at which point the suspects shot toward her. The shots narrowly missed her. The suspects then fled the scene.

Two of the suspects are described as black males, 30 to 32 years old, 5’9” to 5’11” tall and weighing 225 pounds. Police say there was also a third male suspect.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.