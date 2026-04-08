Home Depot Backyard to take programming on the road during World Cup

The Brief The Home Depot Backyard launches its new season of community programming and signature events this month, with free Health & Wellness, Arts & Culture, and Inspired Learning offerings continuing through October. This year’s programming will fall under the theme of "Back to the Yard," which HDBY leaders say means they’re leaning heavily into nostalgia. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup celebrations in Atlanta, the HDBY will host pop-up experiences hosted at partner locations around the city.



Do not adjust your television sets: things are looking a little retro around "Atlanta’s Backyard" — and that’s exactly the way it’s supposed to be!

The Home Depot Backyard launches its new season of community programming and signature events this month, with free Health & Wellness, Arts & Culture, and Inspired Learning offerings continuing all the way through October. As you probably know by now, the 11-acre greenspace located just outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium was created to be an accessible gathering place for the community, a goal which it accomplishes by hosting hundreds of programs a year ranging from fitness classes to artistic workshops to financial literacy classes.

This year’s programming will fall under the theme of "Back to the Yard" (or Back2TheYard, as you might see it written), which HDBY leaders say means they’re leaning heavily into nostalgia! We’re told to expect classes, workshops, and experiences that honor Atlanta’s past and the key moments that have helped shape the city.

And speaking of city-shaping moments, you know the 2026 FIFA World Cup is taking over Atlanta soon, right? That means from mid-May through July, The Home Depot Backyard will be dedicated to the global event…and the programming will be hitting the road! During the World Cup, the HDBY will host pop-up experiences hosted at partner locations around the city, freeing up the space for soccer-related activations.

For a schedule of programming and signature events (including the popular Night Markets, which launch April 16th), click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at The Home Depot Backyard, getting an exclusive first look at the exciting year ahead!

The Source: Information for this report comes from a press release provided by The Home Depot Backyard and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



