Hollywood Pantages Theatre requiring ticket holders to be fully vaccinated

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
Hollywood attempting to recover from pandemic-related business closures article

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 01, 2021: Pedestrians walk past the Pantages Theatre, on Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood, where the play, Hamilton, is scheduled to resume on August 17, 2021. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Those who wish to see the musical "Hamilton" or any Broadway show at Hollywood Pantages Theatre will have to take a shot. Officials announced Friday all ticket holders are required to be fully vaccinated.

Pantages requiring ticket holders to be fully vaccinated

The Pantages Theater announced new vaccination requirements for ticket holders.

The vaccination policy is effective immediately and will remain in place through October 10 and will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis, Broadway in Hollywood and Hollywood Pantages Theatre said.

"This joint effort between theatre management and audiences is meant to provide the safest space possible for patrons, cast, crews, and staff as preparations continue to re-open the doors and raise the curtain beginning with the return of HAMILTON on August 17," theatre management said in a press release.

Patrons will be required to have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the show they wish to attend. In order to enter the theatre, they will need to provide proof of their vaccine status by showing a digital vaccination record, picture of a vaccination card, or a physical vaccination card, along with a photo ID.

Guests ages 12 and under and those under certain circumstances must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of showtime.

The Broadway League in New York City also announced Friday its theatres will require proof at the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend a show. 

RELATED: All Broadway theaters to require vaccinations, masks through October

Ticket holders will be required to wear a mask at all times, with the exception of eating or drinking in designated areas. The mask mandate aligns with the rules that were implemented by Los Angeles County health officials earlier this month. 

The box office will reopen for in-person ticket sales starting Aug. 3.

Click here for more information
 