Hollywood blockbuster 'Singin’ In The Rain' turns 70

Seventy years ago, Gene Kelly closed his umbrella, lifted his face to the sky, and began to sing in the pouring rain.

And Hollywood was never the same again.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of "Singin’ In The Rain," which is often singled out as the greatest movie musical in history. And to celebrate the milestone anniversary, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released an all-new Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, available now.

"Singin’ In The Rain" stars Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, and Debbie Reynolds, and was co-directed and co-choreographed (with Stanley Donen) by the multi-talented Kelly. While a love story plays out on-screen, Kelly also experienced a love story in real life, meeting future wife Patricia Ward Kelly while working on a television special in 1985.

"I was clomping my way into the ladies’ room and this very elegantly-dressed gentlemen came out of the men’s room, and he bowed slightly, and I had no idea who he was," Patricia Ward Kelly said while laughing. "All of the people on the set were going crazy; he was the most eligible bachelor in the world."

After discussing poetry and playing word games that night, Ward Kelley says she was later invited to collaborate with the Hollywood star on some writing projects.

"By the end of the weekend he asked if I would stay and write his memoir with him, and I thought I’d probably be there for a couple weeks. But we ended up getting married five years into it," she said.

The couple remained married until Gene Kelly’s death in 1996, and since then, Patricia Ward Kelly has worked tireless to keep her late husband’s legacy alive around the world.

For more information on the 70th anniversary edition of Singin’ In The Rain, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our interview with Patricia Ward Kelly.