Holiday Shopping Spectacular takes over downtown Atlanta

Santa Claus is already making his list and checking it twice, so isn’t it time you started crossing items off your holiday shopping list? Well, good news — tracking down unique gifts for those you love won’t require driving all over North Georgia (or even a trip to the North Pole) this year.

The 2019 Indie Craft Experience Holiday Shopping Spectacular will take place Saturday, November 23rd and Sunday, November 24th inside Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center, bringing together more than 200 crafters, artists, vintage sellers, and other vendors. Presented by Atlanta-based Indie Craft Experience, which produces several craft and vintage markets throughout the year, the Holiday Shopping Spectacular showcases handmade and vintage items including jewelry, clothing, candles, pottery, and much more. These sellers come from across the country, but several local small businesses will be represented, including Beautiful Briny Sea and Old Fourth Ward Light Co.

Although it’s a key word in the event’s title — there’s more to the Spectacular than just shopping. Other activities available through the weekend include drop-in workshops with Topstitch Studio and Lounge, a pop-up library from Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System, and even palm readings by Handful of Stars.

Hours for this year’s Indie Craft Experience Holiday Shopping Spectacular are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and admission is $5 cash for adults and free for children ages 12 and under. Gift-wrapping services will also be available at the show.

Of course, we on the Good Day feature team have been known to procrastinate when it comes to holiday shopping — so when we heard about the 2019 Holiday Shopping Spectacular, we couldn’t wait to get started. Click the video player to check out our “first look” at this weekend’s big event!