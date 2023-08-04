History comes alive at Canton’s Cotton Mill Exchange

You’ve heard the phrase "everything old is new again" — and at a unique home decor and design store in Canton, that saying applies to both the items for sale and the building that houses them.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a road trip up to Cherokee County for a morning of shopping at Cotton Mill Exchange, the eclectic antiques and home furnishings store owned and operated by Steve and Lori Sinatra. The shop — which covers 48,000 square feet — consists of merchant booths stocked with antiques and up-cycled home decor, handmade goods, clothing and accessories, and more.

The Sinatras created the Cotton Mill Exchange after more than a decade in the antiques business; the couple says after a challenging road, opening the store and helping other small business owners succeed has been a dream come true.

Of course, a big part of what makes Cotton Mill Exchange so special is the place in which it’s located. Cotton Mill Exchange is part of The Mill on Etowah, a retail, restaurant, and business destination located in a 123-year-old structure once known as the Canton Cotton Mill. Regular Good Day viewers will remember our recent visit to river and lake adventure outfitter Murphs Surf, which is also located in The Mill on Etowah.

Cotton Mill Exchange is located at 225 Reformation Parkway, Suite 100, in Canton, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the business, click here.