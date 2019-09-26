High School student charged after making violent threats
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A McIntosh High School student faces multiple charges after making a threat of violence Wednesday.
Several students at the high school overhead the other student make the threats and told one of the high school resources officers, according to Peachtree City police.
Investigators interviewed witnesses and then obtained a search warrant. The juveniles suspect told investigators he made the statements in a joking manner.
The suspect faces charges of terroristic threats and violation of the Georgia controlled substance act