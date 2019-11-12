Hernando 8-year-old is proof that Santa comes in all shapes and sizes

Hunter Asbury is making his dream come. The 8-year-old and his family are sewing 800 Christmas stockings for every student at Hernando Elementary School in Inverness, Florida.

"My dream was to let no kid go without Christmas," he explained. "It comes from my heart.”

Hunter’s mom Belinda is amazed by her son’s giving spirit.

"The day he came up to me and told me he wanted to make stockings for everybody in his school, I literally started crying," she recalled.

Hunter hopes his act of giving sends a positive message to his friends.

"I'm hoping that they got showed goodness and happiness."

Advertisement

It’s something his mom says the shy second-grader is full of.

"He’s got a kind heart," she offered. "He always likes to give. He always likes to try to help others."

Hunter will give out the gifts at the school PTA’s Winter Wonderland event December 5.