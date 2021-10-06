Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
4
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 8:30 PM EDT, Hall County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County

Henry Ford Health says 400 of its workers quit after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

Beaumont doctor explains the need for boosters and talks vaccine timelines

On Thursday the CDC gave the okay for Pfizer booster shots for those 65 and older and at high-risk. The decision comes as we wait for full FDA approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

DETROIT - One of Michigan's largest health care systems says approximately 400 of its workers have quit rather than get a required COVID-19 vaccine

Henry Ford Health System confirmed Tuesday that about 1% of its workforce left their job at the hospital over its mandate to get a coronavirus vaccine. It was Michigan's first hospital system to mandate the shots this year.

Another 1,900 - or about 6% of the workforce - were granted religious or medical exemptions from the vaccine. 

President Joe Biden ordered vaccine mandates for almost every hospital in the country or weekly coronavirus tests for employees that choose not to get the shot. 

Health care is not the only industry to suffer workforce issues due to vaccine mandates - but the rules about getting the shot put them in tricky situations due to staffing shortages meeting a high demand due to the pandemic. 

RELATED: Metro Detroit nurses accused of selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards

Yet, not every hospital has ordered a mandate.

Beaumont Health and Trinity Health have implemented vaccine mandates while the Detroit Medical Center and McLaren Health Care have not imposed them.

RELATED: HIPAA does not apply to revealing COVID-19 vaccine status at work, HHS says

Many employers worried the vaccine mandate could exacerbate an already strenuous work environment at hospitals where nurses and doctors have spent more than a year and a half managing infectious emergency rooms with too few beds.

HENRY FORD HOSPITAL

Currently, there are more than 1,600 hospitalizations in Michigan linked to COVID-19. 