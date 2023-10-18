Henry County police officer injured in overnight crash

article

A Henry County police officer is recovering from injuries after an overnight crash on a Georgia interstate.

The crash happened before 1 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 675 at Highway 138 in Clayton County.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple officers on the scene examining the police cruiser and a damaged pickup truck.

Medics transported the officer to Piedmont Henry for treatment. They are expected to recover.

Officials have not shared any details about the other driver in the crash or what led up to the collision.

The Georgia State Patrol is continuing their investigation.