Henry County Arby's employees copied customer's credit card info to use at other stores, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
McDonough
General view of Arby's Restaurant on January 25, 2018 in Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Arby's)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County are investigating a number of identity fraud cases they say originated from a single fast food restaurant in the county.

Officials say they are currently investigating multiple cases of identify fraud at an Arby's located on the 1900 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

According to investigators, multiple employees at the Arby's were gathering information from customers' debit and credit cards and using them at other businesses.

After beginning the investigation, officials say Arby's has terminated all employees involved and is working with the Henry County Police Department.

Police are asking anyone who visited the Arby's on Jan. 18 or 19 and who could have had their debit or credit card compromised to contact detectives.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8419.

