Help rename 2 dogs rescued from 'inhumane' conditions in Butts County

The Brief The rescued dogs are showing major health improvements; the male is on a specialized feeding plan for weight gain, and the female is no longer acting fearful. Butts County Animal Services is moving away from the intake names "Skelly and Shelly" and asking the public to vote on new, permanent names. After being rescued from heavy chains and starvation, both dogs are now decompressing in a safe, climate-controlled environment.



It is a brand-new day for two dogs who were rescued from a nightmare just earlier this week. After being seized from "inhumane" conditions on Monday by Butts County Animal Services, the middle-aged pair—originally dubbed Skelly and Shelly—are finally starting to feel like real dogs again.

What we know:

When they first arrived, the situation was heartbreaking. Photos showed the two had been kept on heavy rusted chains and in cramped wire crates, surrounded by debris. Skelly was so emaciated that his ribs and spine were clearly visible, and Shelly was so terrified she spent her first hours cowering behind her water bucket.

But what a difference a few days of decompression can make! Staff say the two have settled in beautifully and are much less stressed, according to Butts County Animal Services. The male dog has officially started his "weight gain journey," enjoying multiple small meals throughout the day to help him heal from prolonged starvation. Meanwhile, the female has found her confidence; she’s no longer hiding and has truly come out of her shell.

Help rename rescued dogs

The best part? The shelter has decided that a fresh start deserves a fresh identity. They are retiring the names Skelly and Shelly and asking the community to help pick out permanent names. You can drop your suggestions on their social media page, and the names with the most likes will be officially announced this Friday.