Healthy vegan taco recipe for 'Taco Tuesday'

Chef Ed Harris joins us with a Taco Tuesday recipe: He's on the hit cooking show "Chopped" and now Chef Ed Harris is bringing you a healthy vegan taco recipe with a side of Mexican street corn just in time for Taco Tuesday.

Charred cauliflower and vegan sausage tacos

INGREDIENTS

1 head of cauliflower chopped into bite-sized pieces

2 c vegan sausage pieces, cooked

1 c shiitake mushroom, sliced

1/2 c red onions, sliced

6 Tbsp avocado oil or oil of choice

2 Tbsp Taco Tuesday seasoning ( Chef Ed’s mix)

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp kosher salt

To Assemble:

8 small Tortillas flour or corn

1 Jalapeno sliced

1/4 c Cilantro, thinly cut

1/2 c scallions, sliced thin

vegan cheese, shreds

DIRECTIONS

Preheat griddle on high.In one large bowl, combine the cauliflower florets, half of the spices, and 3 tbsp of oil. Stir until the cauliflower is coated with spices. In a second bowl combine onions, mushrooms and remaining spices.Transfer cauliflower to griddle and char for about 5 minutes or until cooked through and remove from heat back into bowl.4. Now add onions, mushrooms and cook for 2-3 minutes or until cooked to your liking.5. Combine sausage, cauliflower, onion, mushroom and keep warm.

To assemble:

Warm tortillas over an open flame on the stovetop. Place about 1/4 cup of cauliflower mixture on a tortilla. Top with cheese, sliced jalapeno, minced cilantro and scallion. Serve immediately with lime wedge! Mexican Street Corn

INGREDIENTS

5 ears of corn, shucked and cleaned

1/2 c. vegan

mayonnaise

1/2 c. vegan sour cream

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp Cumin powder

2 tsp Chipotle powder

1/3 c.

vegan parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 c Cilantro, thinly cut

Lime wedges, for serving

DIRECTIONS

1. In a pot of boiling water, cook corn for 5 mins and drain.

2. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high. Grill corn, turning often, until slightly charred all over, about 10 minutes.

3. Mix mayo and sour cream in one bowl, then mix dry spices in another bowl and set aside.

2. Brush corn with a layer of the mayonnaise mixture and sprinkle with chili powder mix, cheese, and cilantro. Serve warm with lime wedges.

For more information on Chef Ed Harris click here.