Health officials urge Georgia's to follow guidelines as holidays approach

Earlier this week Georgia received an initial shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine but Governor Kemp says things aren’t back to normal just yet.

State leaders warn Georgians to stay vigilant and alert during the Holiday season after a week of record breaking Covid cases across the state.

"I know that people are tired and ready to return to normal. I am as well. But we are too close to winning this fight to give up now, Gov. Kemp said in a press conference Thursday.

As the first round of frontline workers received the Pfizer vaccine this week Governor Kemp warned Georgians should be alert and cautious during the holidays.

This comes after a week of record breaking Covid numbers across the state and hospitals are filling up.

"If you want to have it the regular way next year then you have to be safe this year," Molly Furse said.

It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for Molly Furse and her husband Jacob.

"At first we were both treated for a sinus infection. We were treated with antibiotics. And we started to feel worse but him more so," Furse said.

Jacob is a middle school chorus and drama teacher in Cobb County. The educator was having trouble breathing last weekend and decided to go to the hospital for help.

"They actually diagnosed him based on [an] x-ray. It was showing Covid in both lungs," Furse said.

Molly said they were able to go home because Jacob was stable and the beds were full at the hospital. Jacob returned to the hospital Wednesday because he was having trouble breathing.

"We don’t know when he is coming home at this point. They had to keep upping his oxygen and they haven't started to take it down yet," Furse said.

The two have been able to keep in contact through quick Facetimes and texting.

"It’s hard. He can’t really sit up or get out of bed or anything," Furse said.

Molly’s message to others is to take the virus seriously and be safe this holiday season.

"Getting tested before and after. Wearing a mask and hopefully just staying home and doing zoom instead," Furse said.

Cobb County Schools recently made the decision to end the semester virtually. Molly hopes school officials will extend virtual learning next semester.

"At this point, we hope they stay virtual in January and as long as they need to. He’s not the only vulnerable teacher," Furse said.

Governor Kemp urges all Georgians to remember the fundamentals which include washing your hands, wearing a mask, and social distancing.

