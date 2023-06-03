Head-on collision kills 2 people in southwest Atlanta

article

Police are on the scene of a deadly head-on collision in southeast Atlanta.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on Fairburn Road.

Officials tell FOX 5 that two people were killed in the crash. One driver was treated on the scene. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

